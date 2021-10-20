5th Circ. Wants DOJ Input On Full Court Review Of ICE Policy

By Katie Buehler (October 20, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday asked the federal government to respond to Texas and Louisiana's petition for the full appellate court to review a panel's decision allowing the Biden administration's policy curbing immigration enforcement operations to remain in place. In a letter addressed to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Fifth Circuit asked for the federal government to submit its response no later than Nov. 1. Texas and Louisiana submitted their request for en banc review Oct. 7, arguing the federal government was ducking its obligations to arrest noncitizens convicted of serious crimes. The two states urged the full court to...

