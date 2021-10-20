4th Circ. Won't Turn To Md. High Court In Virus Coverage Row

By Eli Flesch (October 20, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit declined Wednesday to certify to Maryland's highest court questions of whether the coronavirus causes physical damage required for property insurance coverage, dealing a defeat to a real estate developer appealing its virus coverage suit. A developer asked the Fourth Circuit last month to send coronavirus coverage-related questions to the Maryland Court of Appeals, but the federal appeals court declined. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) In a one-page order, the appellate court also declined to expedite Cordish Cos. Inc.'s appeal so it could be heard alongside other pandemic coverage appeals before the Fourth Circuit. The developer is appealing a district court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS