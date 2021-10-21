What SEC's Growing Whistleblower Incentives Mean For Cos.

By Jane Norberg, Daniel Hawke and Adam Reinhart (October 21, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's whistleblower program recently reached two important milestones since its inception: surpassing $1 billion in total awards to whistleblowers, and making awards to more than 200 individual whistleblowers. Not coincidentally, both milestones have come at a time when the SEC, under new Chair Gary Gensler, has been using all of the powers at its disposal to signal that whistleblowers are welcome, will be protected and may be rewarded handsomely for information that leads to successful enforcement actions. This article provides an overview of the ways in which the SEC has, through recent actions and pronouncements, encouraged...

