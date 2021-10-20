Experts Say FCC Has Grounds To Limit Chinese Tech Sales

By Kelcee Griffis (October 20, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Some international trade and cybersecurity experts are urging the Federal Communications Commission to embrace the full power of its equipment approval authority and block Chinese-made wireless products from being sold in the U.S., while Chinese companies counter that such a move is too drastic. In comments to the FCC posted Monday and Tuesday, a handful of academics and trade groups said the commission is right to consider stemming the flow of Chinese technology through its equipment authorization process. "It's essential with today's digital transformation of networks that there are incentives to protect networks as a top priority," wrote Shane Tews, a senior...

