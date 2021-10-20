'Potty LLC' Pandemic Loan Adds To IndyCar Exec's Rap Sheet

By Brian Dowling (October 20, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An IndyCar Grand Prix event promoter who is slated to plead guilty to fraud and tax charges was hit with new allegations Wednesday that he scored $676,000 in pandemic relief funds through purported business entities including "Now Potty LLC," with the money allegedly used for personal expenses like luxury hotels and a 3-carat diamond ring. John F. Casey, the former head of Boston Grand Prix LLC, had been facing 15 counts of wire fraud, identity theft, money laundering and tax fraud in connection with a failed IndyCar racing event and another business, before prosecutors tacked on the new charges. He will...

