Sen. Blumenthal Wants Zuckerberg To Testify On Teen Safety

By J. Edward Moreno (October 20, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on Wednesday asked the heads of Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram to answer questions about the mental health impact their platforms have on minors, which comes weeks after a whistleblower told senators the social media giant has deliberately ignored red flags. In a letter addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Blumenthal, who leads the Senate subcommittee investigating Facebook's impact on children, asked Zuckerberg and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri to testify before Congress. In the past weeks, Facebook has garnered widespread criticism amid reports that it repeatedly misled lawmakers and the public about its data use and marketing...

