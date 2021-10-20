Ga. Judges Drop Malpractice Claim Over Firm's Escrow Duty

By Rosie Manins (October 20, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Georgia law firm that acted as an escrow agent for a failed $1.6 million property purchase had no attorney-client relationship with the seller that would support the seller's legal malpractice claim, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. A three-judge appellate panel reversed a lower court's denial of summary judgment to Browne & Price PA on one of three claims brought by Innovative Equity Corp. in relation to the failed sale of a Fulton County property to Chris Harrell. The judges said the law firm represented Harrell as the buyer in the all-cash transaction, and that it had no legal...

