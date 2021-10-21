Coinbase Looks To Arbitrate Claims It Ran Deceptive Contest

By Charlie Innis (October 21, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Coinbase has asked a California federal judge to send to arbitration traders' claims that the cryptocurrency exchange's marketing for a contest deceived customers, saying the traders agreed to arbitrate such disputes when they signed up to use the platform. Coinbase filed its motion to compel arbitration Wednesday in the proposed class action that alleges traders were misled into thinking a sweepstakes entry required $100 in trades of a popular crytocurrency, instead of simply sending in an index card with their information. "Plaintiffs are all Coinbase users who agreed to submit any disputes that they have with Coinbase to binding arbitration," the...

