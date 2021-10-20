Caltech Fights USC Workers' Subpoena In ERISA Case

By Rachel Stone (October 20, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- University of Southern California workers' bid to pry loose information about Caltech's retirement plan fees is an "improper" attempt to use the Caltech plan information to lay the foundation for a new suit, Caltech told a California federal court. The California Institute of Technology urged the court to shut down the USC workers' motion to compel Caltech to respond to an August subpoena seeking information about Caltech's retirement plan record-keeping fees, which the USC workers claimed was useful for their federal benefits suit. But the real reason for the information demand is to set the stage for yet another suit, Caltech...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS