Moroccan Hotelier's Starwood Agency Claims Sent Packing

By Lauren Berg (October 20, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court trimmed a Moroccan luxury hotel owner's suit looking to force Connecticut investment firm Starwood Capital Group to pay a €60 million ($70 million) arbitral award over an allegedly botched hotel management deal, saying Starwood and its subsidiary can't be held liable for a former subsidiary's breach of contract. In a brief order, U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas — sitting on the Delaware district court by designation — granted the bid by Starwood and its subsidiary Starman Hotel Holdings LLC to dismiss most of the complaint brought by Compagnie des Grands Hotels d'Afrique SA, which owns the Royal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS