Aussie Called Key Player In $50M Texting Scam Gets 9 Years

By Ivan Moreno (October 21, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- An Australian man federal prosecutors say was instrumental in a scam to bilk $50 million in unauthorized cellphone charges from unsuspecting customers was sentenced to nine years in prison Wednesday, despite his contention that he was not the plan's mastermind. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres sentenced Michael Pearse after prosecutors said he "played an extensive and important role" in auto-subscribing hundreds of thousands of Americans to recurring "premium" texts that deliver content like horoscopes, celebrity gossip and trivia. Consumers were charged $9.99 a month until they noticed and unsubscribed. Although Pearse had several co-conspirators, prosecutors said in a sentencing document that...

