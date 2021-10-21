Amazon Worker Calls Insurer's Denial 'Conflict Of Interest'

By Lauren Berg (October 21, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Acting under a "conflict of interest" to save itself money, Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. wrongly denied long-term disability benefits to an Amazon warehouse worker who suffers from kidney failure and other severe illnesses, according to a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court on Wednesday. Despite a wealth of medical reports and doctors' notes, Richard Trevino said he was denied long-term disability coverage under a group policy with Hartford after being told there wasn't enough evidence that he had a disability, the seven-page complaint states. "Since Hartford's decision to deny Trevino [long-term disability] benefits resulted in Hartford saving money, as...

