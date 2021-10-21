Woman Keeps $1.2M Med Mal Verdict Over Spinal Surgery

By Mike Curley (October 21, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court declined to overturn a $1.2 million verdict against a doctor who allegedly botched a surgery to remove screws from a spinal fusion device, rejecting the doctor's arguments that the patient's expert testimony be thrown out. In an opinion filed on Wednesday, a three-judge panel sided with Chaya R. Brunk, affirming the Sangamon County jury's finding that Dr. Stephen J. Pineda was at fault when he removed the screws fastening StaXx XD cages to Brunk's spine when her spine had not yet completely fused. According to the suit, Brunk had the cages implanted in 2010 as part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS