Anthem Inks Deal Over Coverage For Lower-Limb Prostheses

By Melissa Angell (October 20, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Two groups of Anthem customers urged a California federal judge on Wednesday to preliminarily approve a proposed settlement that would resolve their four-year-long lawsuit claiming that Anthem Inc. and its subsidiary wrongfully denied coverage for microprocessor-controlled lower limb prostheses. In a 28-page motion for preliminary approval, counsel representing the Anthem customers explained that under the deal the insurer will cover microprocessor-controlled knee and foot-ankle prostheses for those that demonstrate that the device would likely improve their mobility or stability. Under the settlement, the insurer will also reimburse current Anthem customers who submit claims seeking reimbursement for out-of-pocket payments that were not previously...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS