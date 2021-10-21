Vizio Must Share TV Source Code With Consumers, Suit Says

By Hailey Konnath (October 21, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Vizio Inc. should be required to share source code underlying its televisions so consumers can adjust, improve, share and reinstall modified versions of the software, a nonprofit says, accusing the company of "repeated failures to fulfill even the basic requirements of the general public license." Software Freedom Conservancy hit the California-based manufacturer with a "right-to-repair" suit in Orange County Superior Court, claiming Vizio's products contain software that it appropriated from developers who intended for consumers to have the right to modify, improve, share and reinstall modified versions of the software. The general public license ensures end users have those rights, according to...

