Ex-Calif. Atty To Plead Guilty To Forging Court Wins

By Rachel Scharf (October 21, 2021, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A former California attorney will admit to criminal charges that he pilfered more than $300,000 from clients by lying about winning cases that had never actually been filed, Los Angeles federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Matthew Charles Elstein, 51, of Redondo Beach, has agreed to waive indictment and cop to one count of wire fraud at his Oct. 28 arraignment, prosecutors said. According to court records, Elstein practiced insurance and contract litigation for 25 years at firms including Gordon & Rees LLP, Tressler LLP, Musick Peeler & Garrett LLP and Selman Breitman LLP before being ordered inactive by the California State Bar...

