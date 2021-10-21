Sports-Focused NFT Biz Candy Digital Valued At $1.5B

By McCord Pagan (October 21, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- Sports-focused nonfungible token company Candy Digital said Thursday it's now valued at $1.5 billion after its Series A funding round as it seeks to continue building the official NFT platform for Major League Baseball. Candy Digital raised $100 million in the round that included Insight Partners, Softbank Vision Fund 2 and current and former professional sports players such as Peyton Manning, according to a statement. "Candy is focused on being the trusted, institutional-grade provider of authentic licensed products in the NFT space, and we are excited to continue to grow our business and develop unique digital assets which bring fans and...

