Crow Tribe Asks 9th Circ. To Back Its Power In Utility Case

By Joyce Hanson (October 21, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Members of the Crow Tribe have urged the Ninth Circuit to support their victory in a lower court based on an electric cooperative's dispute over tribal jurisdiction and Montana's utility winter disconnection law, saying the tribe has the authority to apply a similar law on its trust land. Members of the Crow Tribe of Montana argued Wednesday in their appellate brief that the district court correctly found that federal law recognizes the tribe's inherent authority to apply its own law to fight Big Horn County Electric Cooperative Inc.'s decision, in the middle of the winter of 2012, to disconnect electricity to...

