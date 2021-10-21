Pa. Gambling Co.'s Virus Coverage Suit Stays In Federal Court

By Matt Fair (October 21, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has shot down a regional casino and racetrack operator's request to send its lawsuit seeking insurance coverage for pandemic-related financial losses back to state court where it was originally filed. U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert ruled Wednesday that the case brought by Greenwood Racing Inc. and several affiliated entities didn't raise any unsettled questions of Pennsylvania law that would weigh in favor of it being decided in state court rather than federal court. "Greenwood fails to identify any truly novel issue of Pennsylvania law," the judge said in denying a motion to remand in the case. "Consequently, there...

