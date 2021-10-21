Texas AG Must Face Whistleblower Suit, Appeals Court Rules

By Katie Buehler (October 21, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- An Austin appellate court panel Thursday ruled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton must face whistleblower claims launched by former top aides who allege they were fired for reporting abuses of power, rejecting Paxton's claim he is immune from the Texas Whistleblower Act. Three justices of the Third Court of Appeals fully rejected Paxton's interpretation of the whistleblower act, which they held would "have the effect of stripping whistleblower protections from employees who might report misconduct by the thousands of elected officials throughout the state," according to a 27-page opinion. Chief Justice Darlene Byrne, who authored the panel's opinion, wrote that the...

