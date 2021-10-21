Texas Panel Won't Reinstate $10M Verdict In Landfill Fight

By Morgan Conley (October 21, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court Thursday affirmed a trial court's decision to override a $10 million jury damages verdict and enter a take-nothing judgment in a real estate dispute over the ownership of a South Texas landfill, agreeing "there is no evidence" to support the jury award. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi ruled in a unanimous opinion that the trial court wasn't wrong when it zeroed out a jury's $10 million award to MSW Corpus Christi Landfill. The panel disagreed with MSW that its former business partner Gulley-Hurst LLC has to pay MSW the market value of the landfill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS