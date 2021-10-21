Insurer Must Cover Deal Over Boy's Suffocation On NJ Beach

By Angela Childers (October 21, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- An AmeriTrust unit must pay for a settlement between a New Jersey city and the family of a boy who suffocated while digging a hole on a beach, after a state appeals court held that the city's joint insurance fund coverage didn't constitute "insurance." In a unanimous decision Thursday, a three-judge panel of the Appellate Division held that Long Branch's excess policy through Star Insurance must pay the entire settlement because the joint insurance fund is not an "insurer" under state law. At the time of the child's death, Long Branch was a member of the Statewide Insurance Fund, a joint fund...

