NTSB Says Tesla Driver Behind Wheel At 67 MPH Before Crash

By Jonathan Capriel (October 21, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Federal safety regulators say the two men who died in a fiery Tesla crash near Houston earlier this year were seated in the driver's and front passenger seats, according to an investigative update issued Thursday, which challenges previous findings by local detectives who said no one was behind the wheel. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is still investigating many elements of the April collision in Spring, Texas, which killed the 59-year-old electric car's owner and a 69-year-old passenger. But the update supports Tesla Inc.'s claims, made days after the crash to investors, that a person was behind the wheel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS