FTC Finds ISP Data Collection As Invasive As Big Tech

By Kelcee Griffis (October 21, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A staff report from the Federal Trade Commission has found that major internet service providers collect, cross-reference and use information on their customers in ways that are just as invasive as advertising-driven Big Tech platforms. The report, unveiled Thursday, is the culmination of a two-year agency study focused on how ISPs collect, combine and monetize the personal data of people who pay for their services. FTC Chair Lina Khan said the report's findings paint a stunning picture of just how much personal and lifestyle information ISPs have access to and are willing to use on their customers — often for the...

