Fed. Circ. Overrides Albright After He Ignored Implied Order

By Dani Kass (October 21, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday transferred Broadband iTV's patent suit against Dish Network from the Western District of Texas to Colorado, in a case in which the appeals court had all but told Judge Alan Albright to approve the transfer this summer. In August, the Federal Circuit had ordered Judge Albright to rethink his initial transfer denial based on In re: Samsung — a precedential decision from June criticizing how he evaluates transfers — and concluded it was "confident the district court will reconsider its determination in light of the appropriate legal standard and precedent on its own." But after Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS