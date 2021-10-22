MedMen CFO Quit After Finding Possible Crimes, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (October 22, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The ex-chief financial officer of cannabis giant MedMen told a Los Angeles jury considering his breach of employment contract and retaliation claims on Friday that he had no choice but to resign after discovering potential illegal transportation of marijuana and stock market manipulation. Former MedMen CFO James Parker delivered his testimony on the first day of the trial against MedMen and its co-founders Andrew Modlin and Adam Bierman, claiming he is owed millions from his employment contract. Parker did not finish with his direct testimony, but his attorney Michael J. Kump of Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP told the...

