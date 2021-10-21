ConocoPhillips Moves To Enforce $8.5B Venezuela Award

By Madeline Lyskawa (October 21, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- ConocoPhillips moved to enforce an $8.5 billion arbitral award against Venezuela after an international committee decided late last month to lift a stay of enforcement and the cash-strapped country's annulment proceedings were suspended. In a motion filed Wednesday, ConocoPhillips urged a D.C. federal judge to grant default judgment against Venezuela in litigation seeking to enforce a massive arbitration award that was issued to three Dutch ConocoPhillips subsidiaries in early 2019 after Venezuela nationalized three of their oil projects. On Oct. 1, a federal court clerk declared Venezuela to be in default after the country chose to ignore the oil company's suit....

