Walmart And Belkin Lied On Wi-Fi Speed, Linksys Buyers Say

By Melissa Angell (October 21, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Linksys Wi-Fi router buyers lobbed a proposed class action against Walmart and Belkin International in New York federal court Thursday, alleging they falsely advertised the maximum internet speed of a particular router as about 10 times faster than its actual operating speed. Plaintiff Jeremy Shepherd says that he bought a Linksys Dual Band AC1000 Wi-Fi router under the impression that the router accesses internet speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second, or 1,000 Mbps. Walmart's webpage listing the product notes that the router has "enhanced Wi-Fi speeds up to 1.0 Gbps," which is the equivalent of 1,000 Mbps. Shepherd adds...

