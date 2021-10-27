Injured Texas Patients Challenge Med Mal Damages Cap

By Y. Peter Kang (October 27, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A group of medical malpractice plaintiffs in Texas have launched a challenge in federal court to overturn the state's cap on pain-and-suffering damages in medical malpractice cases, and their counsel said they're prepared for a yearslong battle that could reach the U.S. Supreme Court. David Winnett and more than a dozen medical malpractice plaintiffs with pending suits seeking noneconomic damages presumably worth more than $250,000 — Texas' statutory limit for such damages — are seeking a declaratory judgment that the cap is unconstitutional under the Seventh Amendment's constitutional right to a jury trial. Winnett alleges that Dr. Brannon R. Frank botched...

