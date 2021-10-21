NBA Announcer Fired For 'All Lives Matter' Tweet Sues Station

By Rachel Scharf (October 21, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Longtime former Sacramento Kings announcer Grant Napear sued an affiliate of CBS Sports Radio in California federal court Thursday alleging the station wrongly fired him for tweeting "All lives matter" during racial justice protests last summer. Napear's decadeslong career as both a play-by-play announcer for the NBA team and a sports radio host for Sacramento station KHTK came to an abrupt end in June 2020, just days after he wrote on Twitter "ALL LIVES MATTER ... EVERY SINGLE ONE" during protests over the murder of George Floyd. He's now bringing claims for wrongful termination, discrimination and retaliation against KHTK's owner, Bonneville...

