Fed. Circ. Urged To Pause Philips' ITC Case In Licensing Fight

By Tiffany Hu (October 21, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Honda and other companies on Thursday urged the Federal Circuit to reverse a district court's refusal to pause Philips' efforts to get the U.S. International Trade Commission to ban imports of Thales' wireless modules amid the companies' licensing dispute, saying that the pressure of a ban will force Thales to "acquiesce to whatever terms Philips demands" instead of fair terms. American Honda Motor Co., Continental Automotive Systems Inc. and U-Blox America Inc. filed an amicus brief backing Thales DIS AIS Deutschland GmbH's interlocutory appeal of a Delaware federal judge's decision not to grant Thales' request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily...

