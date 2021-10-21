Ga. Court Leery Of Class Status In Walking Trail Fight

By Brett Barrouquere (October 21, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday sounded skeptical of efforts by landowners to move forward as a class with claims that Atlanta improperly took their land for the BeltLine walking trail. During oral arguments, a three-judge panel questioned an attorney for the 76 property owners about whether they had common claims against the city and what would prevent the case over a hiking and walking trail around Atlanta from splitting into a series of smaller cases. "How does this not turn into mini-trials for each of the 76?" Judge Trenton Brown asked. "This is not the simplest case." The judges are...

