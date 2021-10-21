CAA Says Affiliated FM Should Cover Its Pandemic Losses

By Angela Childers (October 21, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Famed Hollywood talent agency CAA has sued Affiliated FM Insurance Co. seeking coverage of its COVID-19 business-interruption losses, in a complaint removed Wednesday to California federal court. In its motion for declaratory relief, Creative Artists Agency claims that its "all-risk" policy with Affiliated FM failed to include a conspicuous, plain and clear exclusion for loss due to virus or bacteria, and that it should be covered for losses its properties and others in its "supply chain" sustained from the virus' spread. The talent agency, which first filed its lawsuit in California state court in September, held a property insurance policy from...

