NY Gov. Signs Law Mandating State Auto-IRA Program

By Rachel Stone (October 21, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday making it mandatory for private sector companies that don't offer retirement plans to enroll their employees in the state retirement plan unless they opt out. The measure, S.5395-A/A.3213-A, which the state Legislature passed in June, will take effect immediately now that it has been signed into law by the governor, according to the state Senate website. The law's purpose is "to create a self-sufficient retirement savings program in the form of an automatic enrollment payroll deduction IRA, and establish an administrative board responsible for promoting greater retirement savings for private sector employees in...

