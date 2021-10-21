'Free Cruise' Duo Permanently Banned From Robocalls

By Victoria McKenzie (October 21, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has permanently barred two men and their Florida-based cruise lines from abusing consumers with pre-recorded survey phone calls, and further prohibited them from using or benefiting from any customer information they obtained to this date — including names, addresses and emails. In an order issued Wednesday in Florida federal court, U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. approved the injunction and entered a suspended judgment of $6.4 million in civil penalties against Johnathan Blake Curtis, Anthony DiGiacomo and five companies they controlled, including Grand Bahama Cruise Line LLC. The order, spurred by a January 2020 complaint from the...

