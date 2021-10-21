Katerra's Ch. 11 Wind Down Plan Gets Texas Court Approval

By Vince Sullivan (October 21, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 plan of construction startup Katerra Inc. received bankruptcy court approval Thursday in Houston after the debtor was able to achieve full consensus on its plan to distribute the proceeds of asset sales to unsecured creditors. Debtor attorney Christine Okike of Kirkland & Ellis LLP told the court during the video hearing that Katerra was able to close on a series of sales of its core assets, the proceeds of which will be used to pay its creditors according to the priority scheme of the Bankruptcy Code. The plan confirmation closes the book on Katerra, which began in 2015...

