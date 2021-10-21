Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chubb Says Apple TV Show Got Paid For COVID-19 Losses

By Dorothy Atkins (October 21, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit urged a California federal judge Thursday to hand it an early win in a production company's $44 million lawsuit seeking to recover COVID-19-related losses from Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" production delays, arguing it already paid out $1 million and the company isn't entitled to anything more.

The production company behind "The Morning Show" sued Chubb National Insurance Co. for pandemic-related losses after production of the second season of the Apple TV+ series was delayed. In a 25-page motion, Chubb National Insurance Co. argues that it properly concluded that Always Smiling Productions LLC was entitled to recover the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!