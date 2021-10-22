Resolving When Fla. Consumer Statute Gives Cos. Standing

By Aaron Weiss and Michael Zilber (October 22, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- In his iconic song, Ben E. King proclaimed that his darling could "Stand By Me." While it may seem far afield, the famous refrain from the song helps frame the questions around whether a business has standing to bring a claim under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, or FDUTPA. As we will discuss in this article, courts in Florida have struggled with where to draw the line over the last 20 years. And — spoiler alert — there is a significant argument that the courts have not yet considered — but which could dispose of the whole dispute....

