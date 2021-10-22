Northwestern Urges High Court Not To Revive ERISA Suit

By Rachel Stone (October 22, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Northwestern University urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a Seventh Circuit ruling ending a lawsuit that claimed the school allowed its retirement plans to pay excessive fees, arguing that reviving the case would encourage "judicial micromanagement" of plan fees. Northwestern filed a brief at the nation's highest court Thursday arguing that reviving the proposed class action, brought by current and former workers who say the school flouted its obligations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, could have a detrimental impact on retirement plans across the board. Agreeing with the workers' argument would open up those responsible for plan oversight...

