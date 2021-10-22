Crypto Buyers Should Get Cert. In Illicit Tokens Suit: Judge

By Katryna Perera (October 22, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge has recommended that certification be granted to a narrowed class of investors in a suit against online crypto-asset exchange KuCoin, which has been accused of not registering as a securities exchange and broker-dealer and transacting unregistered securities. On Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger recommended in a report that Chase Williams be named class representative and the firms Roche Freedman LLP and Selendy & Gay PLLC be named class counsel. However, the judge also recommended a narrowed definition of the class be adopted to only those who purchased and sold TOMO digital tokens through KuCoin,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS