Ericsson Says DOJ Accusing It Of Breaching FCPA Deal

By Dave Simpson (October 21, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Stockholm-based telecom giant Ericsson announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice has determined that it breached obligations under a 2019 deferred prosecution agreement related to allegations that it conspired to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Ericsson said in a release that the DOJ accused it of failing to provide "certain documents and factual information" but that the telecom will have a chance to explain the nature and circumstances of the alleged breach and the efforts it's making to remediate the situation. "At this stage it is premature to predict the outcome of these developments," Ericsson said in the release....

