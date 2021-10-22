Real Estate Rumors: Trinsic Residential, BTG, Charlie Ladd

By Andrew McIntyre (October 22, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Trinsic Residential Group has landed $57.1 million in financing for a Delray Beach, Florida, apartment complex project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The loan from Comerica Bank is for Aura Delray Beach, where Texas-based Trinsic Residential is planning to build 292 apartment units as well as 2,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the report. BTG Pactual has inked a deal to lease roughly 15,000 square feet in Miami, Commercial Observer reported on Friday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The Brazilian bank is taking space at 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., which is owned by...

