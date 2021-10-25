Sicily Settles 2nd Swaps Battle With Bank of America

By Silvia Martelli (October 25, 2021, 5:39 PM BST) -- The government of Sicily has admitted that swaps it entered into with Bank of America were valid as it reached a settlement with the investment bank over its €239,000 ($280,000) lawsuit, ending another dispute for the Italian region over deals to restructure its debts. Sicily has conceded that a swaps transaction it entered into with Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Bank DAC in 2005 did not violate Italy's financial rules, according to a High Court consent order on Thursday. The order states that the two sides had settled their dispute. The government has agreed to an order upholding the swaps...

