11th Circ. Upholds Convictions In Boiler Room Scam

By Brett Barrouquere (October 22, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit reversed the acquittals of two officers of a Florida microcap company accused of defrauding investors nationwide and upheld the conviction of three others, saying prosecutors' behavior in the case didn't rise to formal misconduct. While the decision is a win for prosecutors who pursued claims that medical technology company Sanomedics and Fun Cool Free, a software applications company, scammed investors out of $21 million from 2009 through 2015, the government did not escape the case unscathed. A concurring opinion chastised federal prosecutors for behavior that two judges said ran up to but didn't cross the line of prosecutorial...

