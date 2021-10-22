NJ Appeals Court Orders New Trial In Suit Over Crash Injuries

By Mike Curley (October 22, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Friday ordered a new trial in a suit by a man alleging he suffered back injuries after he was rear-ended, saying the trial court failed to properly assess the foundation of the defense expert's testimony. The three-judge panel reversed a verdict that cleared Bonnie McCarthy of allegations that she injured Jeremy Peters when she rear-ended him in a 2016 crash, saying a closer look was needed before testimony from McCarthy's expert could be put before a jury. According to the opinion, McCarthy rear-ended Peters' vehicle while it was stopped at a red light. While no...

