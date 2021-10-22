Ranbaxy Argues It Can't Monopolize Drugs It Never Sold

By Bryan Koenig (October 22, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals urged a Massachusetts federal judge in oral arguments Friday to reject antitrust claims that it manipulated the regulatory approval system, arguing that it didn't defraud the process and that a generic-drug maker like Ranbaxy can't monopolize a brand-name drug. In seeking summary judgment about three months before the case is set to go trial, an attorney for Ranbaxy called the case seeking "billions and billions" in damages "unprecedented" and "economically senseless." The case centers on three treatments: antiviral drug Valcyte, high blood pressure drug Diovan, and reflux medication Nexium. But there's a problem, according to Ranbaxy attorney Devora Allon...

