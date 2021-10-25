DC-Area Transit Immune To Elevator Bid Challenge, Circ. Says

By Emma Whitford (October 25, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C.'s transit authority is immune to claims that it arbitrarily rejected a bid to replace elevators throughout the Metro rail system, a D.C. Circuit panel has ruled, upholding a lower court's dismissal of the October 2020 suit. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has sovereign immunity from Schindler Elevator Corporation's procurement decision challenge because it is an "interstate compact" between Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia, U.S. Circuit Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson wrote in the Friday opinion. "We have repeatedly recognized that it is accordingly vested with the sovereign immunities, including state sovereign immunity, of the signatories to the...

