PAE Loses Latest Protest Of $1.4B CBP Aircraft Service Deal

By Grace Dixon (October 22, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has affirmed a U.S. Customs and Border Protection's award of a $1.36 billion aircraft maintenance contract to DynCorp International, rebutting a competitor's claims that the agency unfairly evaluated its proposal. Judge Loren A. Smith found that the customs agency reasonably explained a decision to dock PAE Aviation and Technical Services LLC's proposal for failing to explain a provision anticipating a reduction in labor hours down the line. The opinion, unsealed on Thursday, marks the third time PAE has tried and failed to contest the contract award. "Simply put, the agency's [technical evaluation team] report shows that...

