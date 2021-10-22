4 Firms Rep $193M In Biotech, Life Sciences-Focused IPOs

By McCord Pagan (October 22, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A pair of immuno-oncology and uterine health companies began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday following initial public offerings raising a combined $192.6 million and that were guided by four law firms, including WilmerHale and Wilson Sonsini. Clinical-stage Xilio Therapeutics Inc., which works to find treatments for tumors, raised $117.6 million in an IPO guided by WilmerHale with underwriters' counsel Cooley LLP. And Minerva Surgical Inc., a commercial-stage company focused on treating abnormal uterine bleeding, raised $75 million in an offering led by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Waltham, Mass.-based Xilio said in...

