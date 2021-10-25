GOP Reps. Ping FCC Over Rural Broadband Deficiencies

By J. Edward Moreno (October 25, 2021, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Republican members of Congress are asking the Federal Communications Commission for an update on their work to improve rural broadband access, expressing frustration over inaccurate broadband mapping and lack of competition among providers. A group of 18 House Republicans wrote to acting FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel on Thursday asking for, among other things, an explanation of when the agency will release its updated broadband maps. "Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, rural Americans were suffering from the lack of reliable internet access," the lawmakers said. "The pandemic exacerbated the divide, further hindering rural America's access to education and economic opportunity." The federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS